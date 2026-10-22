Retired NYPD Detective Charged In Fatal Road Rage Shooting On The George Washington Bridge

A retired New York City police detective has been charged with murder after a road rage incident led to a fatal shooting on the George Washington Bridge, authorities said. According to the New York Police Department, Victor Romero, 62, of Haverstraw, New York, was arrested on Wednesday after surrendering to police.

The shooting occurred Tuesday evening around 7:15 p.m. on the outbound upper-level roadway of the bridge, which links Manhattan and Fort Lee, New Jersey. Police responded after reports of a gunshot and found Koran Irvine, 46, of Valley Cottage, New York, unconscious in the driver’s seat of his Volkswagen with a gunshot wound to the rear of his right shoulder. Emergency workers transported Irvine to Englewood Hospital in New Jersey, where he was pronounced dead.

Surveillance footage reviewed by investigators showed Irvine’s Volkswagen swerving into another lane on the bridge and nearly colliding with a black Range Rover, which was allegedly driven by Romero. Romero then sped up to catch Irvine’s car and fired a single shot.

Irvine’s vehicle crashed into the median following the shooting, prompting several 911 calls and hours-long traffic delays as police closed the bridge to investigate. Detectives later identified the Range Rover using surveillance cameras and located it at Romero’s home in Haverstraw. Authorities asked Romero to come in for questioning on Wednesday morning, and he complied. Police then seized the Range Rover and were awaiting a search warrant for Romero's home.

Romero, a retired narcotics detective, left the NYPD in 2001 after sustaining injuries in an off-duty shooting at his family’s laundromat in Brooklyn in 2000.

Irvine was a longtime Con Edison worker, husband, and father of two. Con Edison said in a statement, "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of a member of the Con Edison family in this senseless act of violence," as noted by Daily Voice.

Police have not disclosed whether Romero and Irvine knew each other or what specifically led to the confrontation. The investigation remains ongoing, and no further details about a recovered weapon have been released.