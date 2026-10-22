Russia Criticizes Ukraine Peace Proposals

The Kremlin has expressed dissatisfaction with the peace proposals for Ukraine presented by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday (October 21). According to CNN, the proposals were drafted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other European leaders. A Kremlin official stated that the proposals lacked "substance."

Despite the criticism, Russia is reportedly ready "in principle" to resume peace talks in mid-November, after the U.S. midterm elections. The next round of trilateral talks could take place in Abu Dhabi, as suggested by Putin's aide, Yury Ushakov.

The meeting between Witkoff and Putin in St. Petersburg followed discussions in Oslo, Norway, where Witkoff met with Zelensky and other European leaders. Witkoff described these meetings as "constructive" and noted that discussions would continue with the trilateral talks, according to Al Jazeera.

During the meeting, Putin agreed to resume U.S.-mediated peace negotiations with Ukraine for the first time in months. The talks aim to establish a "security framework" for both Russia and Ukraine following the end of the conflict. However, specific details of this framework were not disclosed.

The negotiations come amid ongoing military tensions, with Russia launching a missile attack on Kyiv shortly after the meeting. The attack involved 21 missiles and 210 drones, resulting in casualties and damage in the Ukrainian capital.

The peace talks are part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to secure a resolution to the conflict, which began with Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Despite the diplomatic efforts, there are concerns in Kyiv that the U.S. may be backing away from its support for Ukraine.