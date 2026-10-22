Talking Heads To Release New Book: Here's What Fans Can Expect

By Will Mendelson

October 22, 2026

17th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction
Photo: Lawrence Lucier / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Talking Heads are reuniting for a new book celebrating 50 years of the band’s music.

David Byrne, Tina Weymouth, Jerry Harrison and Chris Frantz recently announced Talking Heads: New Feeling, arriving May 18, 2027. The date marks 50 years after the release of their debut album, Talking Heads: 77.

The book will feature original essays from each band member, along with contributions from Lorde, Debbie Harry, Jeff Bridges and others.

Rare archival material, including handwritten lyrics, original album sketches, private photographs and behind-the-scenes images from the band’s iconic 1984 concert film, Stop Making Sense, will also be included.

“For this book, we pulled out handwritten lyrics, original album sketches, and private photos, some of which haven’t left our archive in over 40 years,” Harrison told publisher Abrams Books.

The book is now available for pre-order here.

Talking Heads
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