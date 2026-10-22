Texas Congressman Keith Self Targeted In Alleged ISIS-Linked Teen Plot

Federal authorities arrested a 17-year-old boy from McKinney, Texas, on charges that he plotted to assassinate Rep. Keith Self, R-Texas, and carry out a terrorist attack in North Texas on behalf of ISIS, according to federal law enforcement sources. The teenager, whose name has not been released, was arrested on October 5 after allegedly acquiring a firearm.

Authorities say the teen had been inspired by online terrorist propaganda and planned to target Rep. Self at a public cook-off event. The suspect remains in federal custody.

Rep. Self, who co-founded the "Sharia-Free America Caucus" and has sponsored legislation denouncing Sharia law, confirmed the arrest in a statement posted to X, writing, "I am grateful to the FBI and law enforcement for stopping this threat. My family and I are safe, and I remain focused on serving the people of Texas’ 3rd District." Rep. Self said law enforcement told him the teenager had planned to "perhaps try to shoot at me," though some details about the plot remain unclear.

As of Thursday (October 22), the FBI has not released an official statement on the case. Rep. Self is currently seeking re-election in November and has been a vocal critic of Sharia law in Congress. The investigation into the alleged plot remains ongoing.