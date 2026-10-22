The Offspring's Kevin 'Noodles' Wasserman Steps Away From Stage Due To 'Serious' Health Issue

By Will Mendelson

October 22, 2026

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The Offspring guitarist Kevin “Noodles” Wasserman is stepping away from live performances to address a “serious” health issue.

The musician announced the news via Instagram on Wednesday (Oct. 21).

“It is with deep sadness that I have to announce that I need to step away from live performances for a while to deal with a sudden and fairly serious health issue,” he wrote. “The rest of the band has my back, is super supportive, and will keep rocking you all in my absence.”

He added that he hopes to return to the stage “sooner rather than later” and thanked fans for their support.

Noodles last performed with the band just days ago, on Sunday (Oct. 18). The group is scheduled to play in Los Angeles on October 24, in Las Vegas and Mexico City in November and the iHeartRadio ALTer EGO 2027 festival in January.

Noodles has been a member of the "Pretty Fly" hitmaking group since they formed in California in 1984. The group released its most recent album, Supercharged, in October 2024.

The Offspring
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