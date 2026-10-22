Toddler Found Alive At Morgue After Death Declared

An Arizona couple is planning to sue a Phoenix-area hospital after their toddler was mistakenly declared dead. Vincent Fiordilino, 18 months old, was pronounced dead at Mercy Gilbert Medical Center on February 8, 2026, after an accidental drowning, according to ABC15. However, hours later, a delivery driver for the Maricopa County medical examiner discovered Vincent alive in the hospital morgue.

Vincent's mother, Alexus Fiordilino, said she thought she heard her son breathing when she said goodbye, but was told it was "normal" by hospital staff. The family’s attorney, John Brewer, stated that Vincent suffered a severe brain injury and will require lifelong care. Brewer plans to file a lawsuit against the hospital next week, as reported by NewsNation.

Dr. Aryan Toosi, the doctor who pronounced Vincent dead, cited the toddler's pH levels as part of the decision. However, police records show that the results of a blood-gas test were not available until 18 minutes after the time of death was called, according to The National News Desk.

Gilbert police stated their investigation did not establish probable cause for criminal conduct by medical personnel, and the case has been referred to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office for review. The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office decided not to file charges against Vincent's parents, citing the presence of childproof locks and multiple adults in the home.