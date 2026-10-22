Trump Campaigns In Florida Friday, Michigan Sunday

President Donald Trump is set to visit Fort Myers, Florida, on Friday (October 23) to campaign for Republican gubernatorial nominee Byron Donalds. This visit marks Trump's second trip to Southwest Florida in just over a year, following his previous visit in July 2025, when he celebrated the opening of a state-run immigrant detention facility, as reported by Yahoo News.

After his Florida rally, Trump will head to Michigan on Sunday (October 25) to support GOP Senate nominee Mike Rogers, who is in a competitive race against Democrat Abdul El-Sayed. The Michigan Senate seat is crucial for determining control of the upper chamber, according to The Hill.

Trump's campaign schedule also includes stops in other key states, such as North Carolina, South Carolina, Kansas, Iowa, and Georgia, as he aims to bolster support for Republican candidates ahead of the midterm elections. Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama will campaign with El-Sayed in Detroit on Saturday, joining other Michigan Democrats at a rally to kick off in-person early voting in the state.