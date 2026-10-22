Trump Campaigns In Florida Friday, Michigan Sunday

By iHeartRadio

October 22, 2026

President Trump Holds Midterm Election Rally In Kansas
Photo: Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images News / Getty Images

President Donald Trump is set to visit Fort Myers, Florida, on Friday (October 23) to campaign for Republican gubernatorial nominee Byron Donalds. This visit marks Trump's second trip to Southwest Florida in just over a year, following his previous visit in July 2025, when he celebrated the opening of a state-run immigrant detention facility, as reported by Yahoo News.

After his Florida rally, Trump will head to Michigan on Sunday (October 25) to support GOP Senate nominee Mike Rogers, who is in a competitive race against Democrat Abdul El-Sayed. The Michigan Senate seat is crucial for determining control of the upper chamber, according to The Hill.

Trump's campaign schedule also includes stops in other key states, such as North Carolina, South Carolina, Kansas, Iowa, and Georgia, as he aims to bolster support for Republican candidates ahead of the midterm elections. Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama will campaign with El-Sayed in Detroit on Saturday, joining other Michigan Democrats at a rally to kick off in-person early voting in the state.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices