Trump Questions Omar's Response On Marriage Allegations

President Donald Trump has raised questions about Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar's response to allegations that she married her brother to gain entry into the United States. In an interview with MS NOW, Omar was asked if she is related to her ex-husband, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi. She replied, "Not to my knowledge," and called the allegations "insane."

While leaving the White House on Thursday (October 22), Trump commented on Omar's response, stating, "Her answer to the question tells you a lot." This follows a federal raid on Omar's home last week as part of an investigation into alleged immigration fraud. According to Fox News, Omar has denied any wrongdoing and described the investigation as politically motivated.

The raid, conducted by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents, involved a search of Omar's Washington, D.C., residence on October 12. Omar told MS NOW that she believes the raid was intended to intimidate voters and appeal to Republican base voters. She also mentioned that the rumors about her marriage began on a Somali blog and were later amplified by rightwing conspiracy theorists.

The investigation into Omar's immigration and naturalization documents is ongoing, and the Department of Justice has not publicly detailed the allegations. Omar's sister, Sahra Noor, has reportedly spoken with federal investigators, and Omar's cellphone was seized during the investigation.