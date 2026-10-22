Tyler Robinson Hearing On Friday In Utah

A hearing for Tyler Robinson, accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk, is scheduled for Friday in Utah. The hearing will focus on setting a trial date, with Robinson's defense team proposing a start in late 2029 due to the case's complexity and potential capital punishment, according to KSL.

Robinson, 23, faces charges including aggravated murder for allegedly shooting Kirk on September 10, 2025, at a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The Utah County Attorney's Office suggests beginning the trial on January 31, 2028, to avoid holiday conflicts, but Robinson's attorneys argue that more time is needed to review evidence and prepare, as reported by NBC Right Now.

The defense memorandum highlights the challenges of preparing for a capital case, including reviewing evidence and selecting a jury. They also mention the possibility of requesting a change of venue to ensure a fair trial.

Judge Tony Graf has ordered both sides to be ready to discuss the case schedule during Friday's hearing. The hearing will not be livestreamed, but Erika Kirk will attend remotely. Graf denied a request to prevent a photographer from taking pictures during the hearing, despite concerns from Robinson's defense about potential prejudice.