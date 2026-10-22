US, Israel Reportedly Plan To Resume Iran Strikes

By iHeartRadio

October 22, 2026

US-LIFESTYLE-HOLIDAY
Photo: JEMAL COUNTESS / AFP / Getty Images

The United States and Israel are reportedly planning to resume airstrikes on Iran following the U.S. midterm elections on November 3. According to Yahoo News, Israeli sources familiar with the plans have indicated that the strikes will target Iran's oil industry and nuclear facilities, while avoiding civilian infrastructure.

The Jerusalem Post reports that the planned operation is expected to be a short, intensive military campaign lasting approximately three days. The strikes aim to further destabilize Iran's economy and build on the ongoing U.S. blockade.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth discussed the plans during Hegseth's recent visit to Israel. The Time article notes that the U.S. and Israeli militaries have been conducting joint exercises, including flights over Iraq, to rehearse potential strikes.

President Donald Trump has not yet approved the proposed strikes, but he has previously stated that the war with Iran would end soon after the elections, either through negotiation or escalation. Trump has also emphasized that he will not allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons.

Iranian officials have warned that any renewed attack would provoke a broader response, including strikes on data centers and undersea communications cables. The situation remains tense as both countries prepare for potential military action while diplomatic efforts continue.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices