US, Israel Reportedly Plan To Resume Iran Strikes

The United States and Israel are reportedly planning to resume airstrikes on Iran following the U.S. midterm elections on November 3. According to Yahoo News, Israeli sources familiar with the plans have indicated that the strikes will target Iran's oil industry and nuclear facilities, while avoiding civilian infrastructure.

The Jerusalem Post reports that the planned operation is expected to be a short, intensive military campaign lasting approximately three days. The strikes aim to further destabilize Iran's economy and build on the ongoing U.S. blockade.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth discussed the plans during Hegseth's recent visit to Israel. The Time article notes that the U.S. and Israeli militaries have been conducting joint exercises, including flights over Iraq, to rehearse potential strikes.

President Donald Trump has not yet approved the proposed strikes, but he has previously stated that the war with Iran would end soon after the elections, either through negotiation or escalation. Trump has also emphasized that he will not allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons.

Iranian officials have warned that any renewed attack would provoke a broader response, including strikes on data centers and undersea communications cables. The situation remains tense as both countries prepare for potential military action while diplomatic efforts continue.