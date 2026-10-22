U.S. Personnel Ordered To Leave Saudi Arabia Amid Houthi Threats

The U.S. State Department has ordered non-emergency government personnel and their families to leave Saudi Arabia due to escalating attacks by Houthi rebels. A department spokesperson clarified that the order applies only to Saudi Arabia, dismissing reports of a Gulf-wide evacuation. The decision comes amid increasing hostilities by the Iranian-backed Houthis, who have targeted Saudi infrastructure, including civilian airports and oil fields.

According to Anadolu Agency, State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott emphasized the safety and security of personnel as the highest priority. He noted that recent attacks have resulted in civilian casualties and significant travel disruptions. The U.S. Embassy in Riyadh issued a security alert, warning of potential further Houthi attacks and advising U.S. citizens to stay informed through Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense alerts.

The Hill reported that Saudi Arabia's air defense intercepted a drone targeting Aramco’s Shaybah oilfield, resulting in two deaths and injuries from falling debris. The U.S. Embassy has restricted government personnel from using Saudi airports without special authorization due to recent missile and UAV attacks.

The order marks the second time this year that Washington has evacuated non-essential staff from Saudi Arabia. The decision follows a series of attacks, including one on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, which killed at least one person. The Houthis have threatened to target Saudi energy infrastructure as part of their ongoing conflict with the Saudi-backed Yemeni government.

President Donald Trump stated he was unaware of the evacuation order when questioned by reporters. The U.S. military presence in Saudi Arabia remains, with advisers supporting the Saudi campaign against the Houthis. The situation continues to evolve, with potential implications for U.S.-Saudi relations and regional stability.