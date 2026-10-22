Why Ben Stiller Is Comparing Ariana Grande To Robert De Niro

Ben Stiller is singing the praises of his Focker-in-Law costar Ariana Grande.

In a new interview with Empire magazine published on Wednesday (October 21), the Zoolander star opened up about working with the petal musician on their new film, which hits theaters next month. The actors are both set to appear in the fourth installment of the Meet the Parents film series, with Grande joining the cast alongside returning stars like Stiller and Robert De Niro.

Director John Hamburg also explained that Grande was a great addition to the cast and fit right in, going "toe-to-toe" with Stiller and De Niro while "[bringing] so much" to the film. It was a sentiment echoed by the Night at the Museum actor, who compared the "hate that i made you love me" singer's skills with that of De Niro.

"She has great timing and just has this amazing thing on screen where she emanates something you want to watch," Stiller said. "It's cool to work with someone like that, in the same way like with De Niro — somebody just has something and they bring it."

Focker-in-Law hits theaters November 25.