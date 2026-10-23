ADÉLA Admits She Thought Nicole Kidman Shoutout Was A Prank In ‘Tonight Show’ Debut

October 23, 2026

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ADÉLA still can’t quite believe Nicole Kidman knows her name.

The Slovak pop star made her late-night TV debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday night (October 22), and she opened up to Fallon about freaking out when the Oscar winner talked about her song “Nicole Kidman” on the same show back in September. She admitted she first figured it had to be a prank or AI, and she said her mom was stunned too.

It wasn’t the first time Kidman showed her love. At the London premiere of Practical Magic 2 in August, the actress said, “I absolutely know who she is,” W Magazine reported. Earlier this month, Kidman even joined Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, and Dua Lipa in a Chanel TikTok set to the song at the fashion house’s Spring/Summer 2027 show.

During the chat, the 22-year-old told Fallon she learned English partly by watching American talk shows growing up in Bratislava, joking that she basically just wanted to be famous. She also taught the host her viral “Swaggerina” dance, and Fallon gamely tried it behind his desk.

To close out the night, ADÉLA performed a medley of “Nicole Kidman” and “Ain’t in LA” from her debut album Prima, which dropped September 4.

The song has turned into a massive hit. It climbed to No. 4 on the U.K.’s Official Singles Chart last month, becoming her first top 10 there.

It’s a huge turnaround for the singer. In 2023, she was cut in the first round of eliminations on The Debut: Dream Academy, the HYBE and Geffen Records competition that formed KATSEYE.

Adela
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