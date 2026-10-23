AIPAC Ends Candidate Endorsements And Direct Contributions

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) announced it will no longer endorse candidates or make direct PAC contributions. In a letter to members, AIPAC stated it will focus on mobilizing individual donors to support pro-Israel candidates directly. The organization aims to "expand upon our current efforts" and maximize political fundraising tools, according to NPR.

Despite this shift, AIPAC will continue to operate its affiliated super PAC, United Democracy Project, which can raise unlimited funds for independent political spending. The super PAC has been active in high-profile races, such as the Michigan Senate contest, where it spent heavily to support Rep. Haley Stevens and oppose Abdul El-Sayed, CNBC reports.

AIPAC's decision comes amid increasing criticism and resistance over its political involvement, particularly regarding its stance on the wars in Gaza and Iran. The organization has faced challenges from both the political right and left, as public opinion on the U.S.-Israel relationship has shifted.

In a statement to NPR, AIPAC spokesperson Deryn Sousa emphasized that the group's mission remains unchanged: "Our goal is to build support for the U.S.-Israel relationship." AIPAC members contributed more than $90 million directly to candidates in the current election cycle.

The organization plans to strengthen its support for candidates who advance policies that bolster America's alliance with Israel. AIPAC's strategy change aims to adapt to what it describes as "one of the most challenging environments in recent memory," as reported by The Washington Post.