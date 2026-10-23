American Airlines Flight Returns To Miami After Passenger Threatens Flight Attendant

A flight from Miami to Georgetown, Guyana, was forced to return to Miami International Airport on Thursday evening after a disruptive incident involving a passenger and a flight attendant. American Airlines Flight 339 turned around shortly after takeoff because a male passenger allegedly rushed toward the cabin crew and made a threatening remark.

The man reportedly approached the flight attendants at the back of the plane and told one, "I will take care of you when we land in Guyana," in what crew described as a menacing tone. A pilot informed air traffic control that "while we were climbing out, he rushed the flight attendants in the back of the aircraft," according to the same report. The incident occurred as the aircraft was climbing out of Miami and had reached an altitude of 22,000 feet before returning to the airport, landing at 7:18 PM.

The passenger was allowed to leave the plane without further incident and was rebooked onto another flight, according to Simple Flying. The remaining passengers waited several hours for a replacement aircraft, which departed at 11:00 PM. The delayed flight finally arrived in Georgetown in the early hours of Friday morning, over four hours later than scheduled.

No physical altercation was reported, and the situation remained under control, although the delay affected all passengers on board.