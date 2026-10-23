Amy Winehouse’s Back to Black got the all-star celebration it deserves.

Her original band and the album’s producers, Mark Ronson and Salaam Remi, reunited Wednesday night (October 21) at London’s Roundhouse for Back to Black 20, a one-night-only show marking two decades since the landmark album dropped. The Camden venue sits in Winehouse’s home borough, and the band played the record in full alongside a lineup of guest singers.

Corinne Bailey Rae took on the title track, Yebba sang “Love Is a Losing Game,” and Lianne La Havas delivered “You Know I’m No Good,” Stereogum reported. Jorja Smith covered “Some Unholy War,” FLO handled “He Can Only Hold Her,” and Jessie Reyez belted out “Rehab.” To close the night, every performer came together for “Valerie.”

Ahead of the show, Ronson said, “Doing justice to the legacy of Back to Black is the order of the night,” while Remi added, “Funny how time flies! I can’t believe it’s been 20 years already,” according to uDiscover Music.

The tribute lands just as a 20th anniversary edition of the album arrives Friday (October 23). It’s packed with unreleased demos, rare B-sides, and Winehouse’s February 2007 live set at Amsterdam’s Paradiso, plus new liner notes from Ronson and Remi, per the Official Charts Company.

Missed it? The concert will air on BBC Two later this month, and Jo Whiley will broadcast it on BBC Radio 2 on Monday (October 26) from 7 to 9 p.m. U.K. time.

Back to Black was first released on October 27, 2006. It became the U.K.’s best-selling album of 2007 and helped earn Winehouse five Grammys, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “Rehab.”