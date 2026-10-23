Brewers, Rays Face Off In World Series Game One

The 2026 World Series kicks off tonight with the Milwaukee Brewers hosting the Tampa Bay Rays for Game One. Both teams are vying for their first-ever World Series title. The Brewers are making their second appearance in the Fall Classic, while the Rays are making their third.

The Brewers secured their spot by sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers, the defending champions, in four games, according to Yahoo Sports. Meanwhile, the Rays clinched the American League pennant by defeating the Cleveland Guardians in six games.

The game is set to begin at 8 p.m. Eastern and will be broadcast on Fox. Fans can also stream the game live on Fubo.

The Brewers will have had a week off since their last game, allowing them to prepare their pitching rotation. The Rays, who had a shorter break, will start Drew Rasmussen, who has been impressive in the postseason with three quality starts, as reported by Sports Illustrated.

Game One promises to be an exciting start to the series, with both teams eager to make history by winning their first championship.