Britt McHenry Fired After Drink-Throwing Incident At NBA Game

Britt McHenry, a former ESPN reporter and current U.S. State Department press adviser, has been fired after a video of her throwing a drink at a fan during an NBA game went viral. The incident occurred at the Washington Wizards' home opener against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday (October 21) at Capital One Arena. According to TMZ, McHenry was forced to resign from her position on Thursday (October 22).

The altercation reportedly began when spectators sitting behind McHenry made inappropriate comments, as reported by Yahoo Sports. Sources claimed the remarks were directed at Bucks player Kyle Kuzma's fiancée, model Winnie Harlow. The confrontation escalated, resulting in McHenry throwing a drink, which was captured on video.

McHenry, who joined the State Department in September, was reportedly set for a promotion before the incident. She previously worked as a correspondent for ESPN and a commentator for Fox Nation. As she left the arena, McHenry was booed by the crowd and blew kisses, according to Yahoo Entertainment.

While McHenry's departure from the State Department has been confirmed, there is no indication that she has been banned from attending future games at Capital One Arena. The Wizards won the game 128-116.