Burna Boy, Metro Boomin & More To Perform At 2026 Rolling Loud India

"If the music connects, they show up for it," he continued. "That’s influenced how we’ve approached this year’s lineup - bringing international and Indian artists together across both days and making it feel like one festival, not two different worlds.”



Rolling Loud expanded to India last year with its inaugural festival featuring sets from Central Cee, Wiz Khalifa, Don Toliver, Westside Gunn, Swae Lee, Denzel Curry, DaBaby, Hanumankind, and so many more. Each year, the festival shines a light on India's diverse Hip-Hop scene with artists like Wazir Patar, Raja Kumari, NAVZ-47, and many more.



"Hip-hop in India has always moved through cyphers, small shows, and people putting each other on, and that’s where we looked when we built this year’s bill," Rahul Ganjoo, CEO of District, said. "At the first edition, the crowd didn't thin out between the international sets and the Indian ones, and that told us the audience was already a step ahead of the industry. This line up is built on what we saw."



Rolling Loud India is happening December 12 & 13. Tickets for the festival are exclusively available on the District app now.