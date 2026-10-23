Burna Boy, Metro Boomin & More To Perform At 2026 Rolling Loud India
By Tony M. Centeno
October 23, 2026
Burna Boy, Metro Boomin, Skepta, and more will hit the stage for Rolling Loud India 2026.
The world's biggest hip-hop festival recently confirmed the lineup for its annual stop in Mumbai, India. Burna Boy and Metro Boomin will close out the first day following performances by Big Sean, GoldLink, Slayr, sosocamo, Jorjiana, Dhanda Nyoliwala and more. Karan Aujla, who headlined the show last year, and Skepta will close out the second day following ScHoolboy Q, BabyChiefDoIt, Robb Banks, Seedhe Maut, and others.
“One thing that really stood out to us in India was how open the fans were to everything," Matt Zingler, Co-Founder and CEO, said about India's upcoming show.
"If the music connects, they show up for it," he continued. "That’s influenced how we’ve approached this year’s lineup - bringing international and Indian artists together across both days and making it feel like one festival, not two different worlds.”
Rolling Loud expanded to India last year with its inaugural festival featuring sets from Central Cee, Wiz Khalifa, Don Toliver, Westside Gunn, Swae Lee, Denzel Curry, DaBaby, Hanumankind, and so many more. Each year, the festival shines a light on India's diverse Hip-Hop scene with artists like Wazir Patar, Raja Kumari, NAVZ-47, and many more.
"Hip-hop in India has always moved through cyphers, small shows, and people putting each other on, and that’s where we looked when we built this year’s bill," Rahul Ganjoo, CEO of District, said. "At the first edition, the crowd didn't thin out between the international sets and the Indian ones, and that told us the audience was already a step ahead of the industry. This line up is built on what we saw."
Rolling Loud India is happening December 12 & 13. Tickets for the festival are exclusively available on the District app now.