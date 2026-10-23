Charli XCX Lands Secret Role In Scorsese’s Creepy New Movie With Leonardo DiCaprio

Charli XCX is heading into a Martin Scorsese movie.

The “360” singer has joined the cast of What Happens at Night, the legendary director’s upcoming gothic psychological horror film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, Variety reported Thursday (October 22). Sources told the outlet she has a cameo, but details about her part are being kept under wraps.

The movie is an adaptation of Peter Cameron’s 2020 novel of the same name. It follows an American married couple who travel to a small, snowy European town to adopt a baby. As they fight to bring their child home, they realize they know less and less about themselves.

Apple Studios and StudioCanal are behind the project, which began principal photography in the Czech Republic back in March. Mads Mikkelsen, Patricia Clarkson, Jared Harris, and Welker White round out the ensemble. Scorsese, DiCaprio, and Lawrence are also producing, and TheWrap shared a first look at the two stars when filming kicked off. No release date has been announced yet.

It’s Scorsese’s first feature since 2023’s Killers of the Flower Moon, which also starred DiCaprio and earned 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture.

This isn’t the first time Charli and Scorsese have teamed up. The filmmaker appeared on the cover of her latest album, Music, Fashion, Film, alongside John Cale and Marc Jacobs, with each man representing one word of the title. She revealed the black-and-white cover in June ahead of the album’s July 24 release.

The casting is the latest move in the pop star’s busy acting career. According to Variety, she’s appeared in seven movies over the past two years. Those include The Moment, a mockumentary directed by her frequent collaborator Aidan Zamiri that pokes fun at the massive success of her album Brat.

Representatives for Charli, Apple, and StudioCanal didn’t immediately respond to Variety’s request for comment.