Crump Says Mississippi Walmart Shooting "Not Justified"

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump stated that the police shooting that killed a one-year-old boy in a Mississippi Walmart parking lot was "not justified." This statement came during a press conference on Thursday (October 22) after Crump reviewed the bodycam footage of the incident that occurred in June in Senatobia, near Memphis. The footage shows an officer firing into a suspect's vehicle as it pulled away, resulting in the death of Kohen Wiley, who was in the passenger seat.

The Mississippi Attorney General's Office had earlier declared the police's use of force as "justified," following an investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI). However, Crump criticized the officer's actions as "reckless" and called for a federal investigation into the incident. According to ABC News, Crump argued that the officer could have moved out of the way instead of shooting.

The incident began when officers responded to a shoplifting report at the Walmart. The MBI report stated that as officers attempted to stop the vehicle from fleeing, one officer opened fire as the driver "sped toward the officers." Kohen was killed, and an adult was critically injured. The adults involved, including Kohen's mother, Vellesiya Wiley, were accused of stealing diapers but were not charged.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves defended the investigation, expressing trust in the MBI and the state attorney general's office. He noted that investigators found the driver attempted to run over the policeman.

Crump emphasized that the shooting was excessive, stating, "Diapers should never cost a baby their life." Kohen's grandmother, Veronica Roberson, expressed her disgust after viewing the footage, saying, "There's no justification for that."

The officer involved, identified as Hunter Foster, was placed on administrative leave pending the investigation. The Senatobia interim police chief, Angelica Maze, thanked the public for their patience during the investigation and emphasized the importance of open communication between residents and law enforcement.

The family's legal team has called for a federal investigation into the shooting, and Crump continues to advocate for justice for Kohen Wiley.