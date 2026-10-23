Duchess Meghan Distressed By Allegations Against Father

By iHeartRadio

October 23, 2026

The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Nottingham
Photo: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has expressed her deep distress over allegations that her estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr., possessed child sexual abuse images. The allegations surfaced after her half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., reportedly discovered the material at their father's former home in the Philippines and alerted authorities.

In a statement released Friday, Meghan said she was informed by police in 2018 of "disturbing allegations" against her father. She emphasized that her decision to distance herself from him was to protect her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Meghan stated, "I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed," as reported by NBC News.

Thomas Markle Sr. has denied the allegations, calling them "sick lies" in a statement to the Daily Mail. He is currently in a Florida rehab center recovering from surgery. According to The Guardian, Markle Jr. informed detectives in the Philippines of finding "hundreds, if not thousands" of images on computers and mobile phones at the home in Cebu.

Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, recently moved back to the United Kingdom. Meghan reiterated that her decision to keep her children away from her father was solely for their protection. She added, "Although the breadth of what has now been uncovered is more sickening than one could ever imagine, my sincerest hope is that justice will be fully served and that the priority remains the safety and protection of innocent children," as reported by Yahoo News.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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