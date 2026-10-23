Ex-FBI Agents Accused Of Lying To Congress

Two former FBI agents, Nikki Floris and Bradley Benavides, are facing charges of lying to Congress about their involvement in the Foreign Influence Task Force during the 2020 election and the investigation into Hunter Biden's laptop. Federal prosecutors announced that Floris and Benavides turned themselves in on Friday (October 23), according to NBC News.

Floris, who served as the deputy assistant director of the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division, and Benavides, who focused on election security, are accused of providing false testimony to Congress. They allegedly claimed that the task force was not involved in the FBI’s Hunter Biden investigations, a statement contradicted by documentary evidence and witness accounts, as reported by the Washington Examiner.

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro stated that the charges were brought through a criminal complaint, and the pair has not yet been indicted by a federal grand jury. Pirro emphasized the seriousness of the charges, stating, "Lying to Congress by anyone strikes at the heart of our democratic system."

Floris's attorneys have defended her, describing her as a dedicated FBI intelligence officer and criticizing the charges as politically motivated. They argue that the charges are based on the claims of politicians rather than facts. An attorney for Benavides has not yet been listed in the court docket.

The case has drawn attention due to its political implications, with some Republicans alleging that FBI officials, including Floris, downplayed information about Hunter Biden and his laptop. The charges come amid ongoing debates over election security and foreign influence, as noted by Reuters.