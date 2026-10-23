FBI: Oregon School Shooter May Have Been Radicalized Online

The FBI is investigating whether the 16-year-old shooter at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon, was radicalized online by extremist groups. Last Thursday (October 15), the teenager killed three children and a teacher before being shot by a parent at the school. According to The Oregonian, law enforcement sources say the teen may have been influenced by the extremist group 764, known for using threats and blackmail to coerce young people into violence.

The FBI and local police are examining the teen's online activities, including interactions on the platform Discord. The shooter, identified as Griffin J. John II, used a shotgun purchased by his mother, Shauntai M. Nickerson, as a birthday gift. Investigators have seized the boy's electronics to understand his motives, but no charges have been filed against Nickerson, who is cooperating with authorities.

Federal officials have warned about the group 764, describing it as a "nihilistic violent extremist" organization that targets vulnerable individuals. The group has been linked to other incidents, including a foiled mass shooting plot in Washington state.

The community of Bend is mourning the loss of the victims, who were aged 5, 8, and 11, along with their teacher. Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler expressed her grief, stating, "A school should be a safe place where children can learn and feel secure. What happened today should never happen."

The investigation into the shooting continues, with authorities focusing on the shooter's online radicalization and the role of extremist groups in influencing young people.