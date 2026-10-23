Iowa Candidate Honors Trump With "Man Of The Century" Award

At a rally in Sioux City, Iowa, Republican congressional candidate Joe Mitchell presented President Donald Trump with a "Man of the Century" award. Mitchell, who is running for a House seat in Iowa's 2nd Congressional District, praised Trump as "the greatest president we've ever had," according to NBC News.

Mitchell criticized the Nobel Peace Prize committee for not awarding Trump, calling it a "disgrace." He then held up a framed certificate with the words "Man of the Century, President Donald J. Trump" and handed it to Trump, who thanked Mitchell for the recognition.

During the rally, Trump reiterated his belief that he should be allowed to run for a third presidential term, despite legal restrictions. He claimed, "They cheated us on the second one, because we won it three times," referring to his loss in the 2020 election to President Joe Biden. Trump also criticized the current administration's immigration policies, citing false figures about undocumented entries into the U.S., as reported by CNN.

Mitchell's speech at the rally echoed Trump's style, using similar gestures and language, including calling out the media, Mediaite noted. The rally was part of Trump's campaign efforts to support Republican candidates in the upcoming midterm elections.