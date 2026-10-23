Jared Kushner Denies "Insane" Allegations In New Book

Jared Kushner has strongly denied allegations from an upcoming book excerpt published by Vanity Fair, calling them "insane." The book, written by Matthew Cole, claims Kushner's phone was hacked by Russian spies and that he had access to a $2 billion slush fund from Middle Eastern leaders. These allegations date back to his time as a senior White House advisor during the first Trump administration.

According to Forbes, President Donald Trump defended Kushner, dismissing the report as "a totally false story." The Vanity Fair piece suggests that Dutch investigators accessed Kushner's phone through a Russian hacker, uncovering financial dealings with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other Middle Eastern countries.

The report alleges that Kushner accessed a UAE-linked bank account with $750 million transferred from a UAE government-funded charity. It also claims that UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman were involved in setting up accounts for Kushner, with funds intended to influence U.S. foreign policy.

Kushner's attorney, Chad Mizelle, announced plans to pursue legal action against Vanity Fair, questioning the lack of evidence and independent verification. Mizelle stated on X that the legal team had sent a detailed letter denying the allegations before the publication of the excerpt.

In a statement, Kushner reiterated his denial, emphasizing the absence of any verifiable evidence such as bank statements or transaction records. He described the allegations as "outrageous fabrications."

The Newsweek report also highlights Kushner's denial and notes that the allegations have not been established as findings of wrongdoing. Kushner has faced scrutiny over potential conflicts of interest between his government role and private financial dealings.