LISA is fighting her way to Quentin Tarantino’s door.

The BLACKPINK star dropped the official music video for “Tarantino”, the focus track from her first-ever EP, Press Play, which arrived Friday (October 23) via LLOUD Co. and RCA Records.

In the clip, LISA plays a sleek agent on a mission inside a hotel, taking down a string of villains with slick fight choreography as she tries to deliver a note to her favorite director. The video was directed by James Mackel and produced by Object & Animal, with choreography by Sienna LaLau, according to LBB.

The six-track project also includes “SaWaDiKa,” “V12,” “Cobra,” “Cut U Off,” and “Sweat.” LISA said the EP was built to play out like a film. “When they press play, it’s like a journey,” she told Z100’s Artist Interview Lounge, adding that every track has its own character and story.

The release caps a huge few months for the Thai superstar. Back in September, she won Best Pop for “Dream” at the MTV Video Music Awards, becoming the first K-pop artist to win at this year’s show, The Korea Herald reported. “All those late night dreams brought me here today, so thank you for the inspiration,” she said in her speech.

Next up, she’s taking Press Play to Las Vegas. Her “VIVA LA LISA” residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace kicks off November 12, and she added two more shows after the first four sold out in under 10 minutes.