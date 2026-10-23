‘Love & Hip-Hop’ To End After 15 Years With 'The Final Chapter'

“The ‘Love & Hip Hop’ franchise has always been about the people," says the final series' executive producer Lashan Browning. "The incredible talent who trusted us with their real lives, the exceptional producers who poured themselves into every storyline, my extraordinary team at Antoinette Media who showed up and showed out season after season, and the viewers who were here for all of it. Their dedication is why this franchise resonated for so many years. As we step into this final chapter, we’re making sure our ending hits like it should, for our talent in front of and behind the camera, and for every fan who’s been rocking with us from day one. Once more for the culture."



"Love & Hip Hop" debuted in 2011 after it was retooled from a reality series surrounding Jim Jones and his girlfriend at the time, Chrissy Lampkin. It began in New York and grew with cast members such as Juelz Santana, Kimbella Vanderhee, Yandy Smith, Teairra Mari, and Erica Mena. The show rebranded as "Love & Hip Hop: New York" for its third season, and more acts were added, including Joe Budden, Peter Gunz, Rashidah Ali, Tahiry Jose, DJ Self, and Cardi B. The first spinoff, "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta," was announced in 2012. "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" debuted in 2014, and "Love & Hip Hop: Miami" aired in 2018.



"Love & Hip Hop: The Final Chapter" airs Tuesday, November 10 at 8 PM ET on VH1, BET & MTV.

