Massive 7.0 Earthquake Strikes Tibet Leaving Over A Dozen People Dead

By iHeartRadio

October 23, 2026

Earthquake in Tibet
Photo: USGS

A powerful magnitude-7.0 earthquake struck the northern city of Nagqu in Tibet on Thursday (October 22) night, killing at least 16 people and injuring dozens, according to official reports. The quake, which hit at 10:33 p.m. local time, caused the collapse of at least 339 homes and left more than 12,000 people evacuated as a precaution.

The epicenter was in a remote, high-altitude region about 120 miles east-northeast of Nagqu and 240 miles from Lhasa, Tibet’s capital. The United States Geological Survey measured the earthquake's depth at about 11 miles, and aftershocks continued to rattle the area, raising concerns about the stability of damaged buildings.

Rescue operations began immediately, but the mountainous terrain and blocked roads have made reaching affected areas challenging. Over 1,600 rescue personnel were deployed. Emergency supplies, including tents, prefabricated houses, beds, and winter clothing, were rushed to the region as temperatures dropped and snow was forecast in the coming days.

Authorities are continuing search-and-rescue efforts and monitoring for further aftershocks. The full extent of the damage and the final casualty numbers may rise as rescue workers reach more remote areas.

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