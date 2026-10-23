Melania Trump Brokers Ceasefire For Humanitarian Aid In Oleshky

First Lady Melania Trump has successfully brokered a localized ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine to facilitate humanitarian aid and evacuations in Oleshky, a city in southern Ukraine. The ceasefire is set to begin on October 29, as announced by the White House on Friday. The agreement aims to address the dire humanitarian situation in Oleshky, where residents, primarily elderly, are in urgent need of food, water, and medical assistance.

According to United24 Media, the ceasefire will allow civilian representatives from both countries to assess residents' needs and provide transportation for those wishing to evacuate to either Ukrainian-controlled areas or Russia. The agreement includes coordination on demining operations, as roads around Oleshky are contaminated with explosives.

The White House stated that Melania Trump acted as the "exclusive intermediary" in the negotiations, working directly with Ukrainian and Russian leaders. An independent American media organization will accompany the teams to document the evacuation process and ensure residents' preferences are respected.

La Voce di New York reports that the ceasefire comes amid growing international attention to the crisis, including an appeal from Pope Leo XIV. The situation in Oleshky has been critical, with Russian forces blockading the city and targeting civilians attempting to flee.

The ceasefire agreement builds on previous humanitarian efforts by Melania Trump's office, which facilitated the return of Ukrainian children separated from their families during the conflict. The White House estimates that between 1,700 and 2,000 residents remain in Oleshky, alongside approximately 50 children.

While the White House has announced the agreement, Reuters notes that Ukraine has not officially confirmed the ceasefire. Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets indicated that negotiations with Russia were still underway but nearing completion.