Netanyahu Orders West Bank Closure After Soldiers Killed

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the closure of the occupied West Bank following a deadly attack near Hebron. Two Israeli soldiers were killed and three others wounded when two Palestinian gunmen opened fire at a military checkpoint, according to the Jerusalem Post. The attackers, identified as Hamouda and Firas Jua'ba, were killed by Israeli forces.

Netanyahu announced that the city of Hebron would be cordoned off and the entire West Bank blocked from entry and exit starting Friday (October 23). "I have instructed the IDF and security forces to immediately impose a closure on the city of Hebron and prepare for a full lockdown of all of Judea and Samaria," Netanyahu said. The Guardian reported that Netanyahu plans a "very extensive" military operation in the West Bank, involving house-to-house searches and demolitions.

The IDF stated that the gunmen were armed with a handgun and an automatic rifle, and had a large quantity of ammunition, suggesting they intended a larger attack. The IDF Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, praised the soldiers' quick response, which prevented further casualties.

The attack comes just days before Israeli elections, with Netanyahu emphasizing his security credentials. The situation in the West Bank remains tense, with increased military presence and ongoing operations to prevent further violence. The IDF is conducting searches and arrests in the area to dismantle any remaining terrorist infrastructure.