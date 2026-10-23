New Court Filing Questions Tennessee's Failed Execution

New details have emerged about Tennessee's failed execution of death row inmate Christa Pike, raising questions about the state's execution procedures. A court filing on Thursday includes an attorney's account claiming that members of the execution team repeatedly questioned whether Pike's veins had collapsed before administering lethal injection drugs on September 30. Attorney Randy Spivey stated that the team used approximately ten needles and struggled to establish working IV lines before Pike complained of burning pain in her arm. Pike survived after receiving two rounds of the execution drug pentobarbital and was taken to a hospital, as reported by WATE 6 On Your Side.

The failed execution has led to renewed scrutiny of Tennessee's execution procedures. According to Audacy, Pike, who was sentenced to death for a 1995 murder, is one of at least eight condemned inmates in the U.S. who left their state's execution chamber still alive due to problems carrying out the punishment. However, Pike is the only one who was actually administered lethal drugs before the process was halted.

The incident has prompted Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee to order an independent review of the execution procedures. Lee described the situation as "deeply disturbing" and has indefinitely postponed Pike's execution and another one that was scheduled for this year. Pike's attorneys are now asking a court to consider the new allegations as part of their challenge to Tennessee's execution procedures.

The state has maintained that its established protocol was followed during the execution attempt. However, Spivey described the process as cruel and torturous, noting that Pike was awake, talking, and even snoring during her time in the death chamber. Pike's lawyers have filed an emergency motion with the Tennessee Supreme Court, arguing that the procedure violated her right to be executed free of cruel and unusual punishment.