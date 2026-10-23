New Jersey Mayor Restrained After Charging Resident At Council Meeting

Video footage shows the Pemberton Township council meeting in New Jersey erupting into chaos when Mayor Matthew Bianchini rushed at resident Michael Sawka on Wednesday (October 21). The mayor had to be restrained by several people and escorted out of the chambers while shouting at Sawka. Sawka, known as a frequent critic, called for Bianchini’s resignation and demanded his arrest, saying, “That is on video! That is on audio… I want the police here to arrest him for that threat. That is assault!”

The confrontation reportedly began after Kenneth Gerber, a recently terminated township official, addressed the council about his firing. Tensions escalated when Bianchini argued with Sawka, who then made a hand gesture—described by some as an obscene gesture—toward the mayor.. Bianchini then charged at Sawka while shouting threats, and was held back by others including Gerber.

As the meeting was thrown into recess, Sawka continued to call for the mayor to resign, while other residents shouted at Sawka to be quiet. Bianchini later said he regretted his actions but felt justified. “Was it wrong? Absolutely. Was it justified? Absolutely. And I would do it again if I had to,” he told 6ABC. Bianchini claimed that Sawka and others had made rude comments about his wife and daughter during the meeting, while Sawka denied provoking the mayor and asserted that it was Bianchini’s family who had made rude comments toward him.

Sawka has since filed a municipal court complaint seeking assault and terroristic threat charges against Bianchini, but police have not confirmed whether charges will be filed.

Bianchini, who was appointed mayor in January after the previous mayor’s resignation, is running for a full term in the upcoming November election.

You can watch the video of the confrontation below: