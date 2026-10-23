NFL Plans Tokyo Game, Eyes 2027 Or 2028

The NFL is planning to expand its international presence by hosting a regular-season game in Tokyo, possibly as soon as 2027 or 2028. Commissioner Roger Goodell discussed this during an appearance on the NFL Daily podcast, stating that Tokyo is "clearly on our list," and the league is considering it for the near future. This follows the success of the league's first-ever game in Australia, where the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, drawing 100,000 fans on a Friday morning. Goodell noted that this success demonstrates the NFL's ability to stage games globally without negatively impacting teams.

The NFL has played 14 exhibition games in Japan between 1976 and 2005, but a regular-season game would be a first for the league in Tokyo. The Rams currently hold marketing rights in Japan under the NFL's Global Markets Program.

This announcement comes as the NFL prepares for its first game in Paris on Sunday, featuring the New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers. Goodell expressed excitement about the Paris game, highlighting the Saints' cultural connection to France and the Steelers' global fan base.

The league is also considering increasing the number of international games to 10 per season by 2027, according to NFL vice president of club business, international and league events Peter O'Reilly. This year, the NFL is hosting a record nine games outside the United States, including locations like London, Melbourne, Rio de Janeiro, and Paris.