North West & Natalie Nunn Dress Up As Each Other For Halloween

"I GOTTA GET @northwest her baddie chain now! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ SHE GETS A BADDIE CHAIN HAPPY HALLOWEEN MONTH !!" Natalie wrote in her Instagram post praising North's costume.



Natalie Nunn was more than just flattered by North's costume. She was inspired to return the favor by dressing up as the tween artist. In her video, Nunn goes to sleep looking like herself and later wakes up with North's signature blue hair and spiky chain. She even lip-syncs North's popular song "Piercings On My Hand" with bright blue grills, and hits the town looking like her.



Natalie Nunn wasn't the first to cosplay North West. Her mother, Kim Kardashian, did it first. Earlier this week, the mother of four dyed her hair blue and rocked dermal piercings on her face and hands, just like North. In an Instagram post, Kardashian boasted creative nails inspired by her daughter's grungy look and flashed a smile while wearing all-black grills. She even wore North's infamous black Balenciaga shirt, black skirt, and her signature spiky skull necklace. In a TikTok she shared, Kardashian reveals the entire outfit while OsamaSon’s "Habits" plays in the background.



See North West as Natalie Nunn and Natalie Nunn as North West below.