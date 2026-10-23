Pentagon Releases New UFO Files Detailing Non-Human Bodies Discovered At Roswell Crash Site

The Pentagon has released a new set of declassified files, providing detailed eyewitness accounts of the recovery of a mysterious egg-shaped craft and non-human bodies after the 1947 Roswell incident in New Mexico. According to the documents, made public on Friday, a military officer—believed to be Walter G Haut—claimed he witnessed the wreckage and alien bodies stored in a guarded hangar called Building 84.

The officer described the craft as being about 12 to 15 feet long and six feet wide, with a metallic surface that was “paper thin yet extremely strong.” The spaceship reportedly lacked windows, wings, tail, or landing gear. The bodies, said to be about four feet tall with unusually large heads and the size of a ten-year-old child, were found under a canvas tarpaulin.

The files also include a sealed affidavit from the witness, signed in 2002, more than 55 years after the alleged event. The officer stated, “I am convinced that what I personally observed was some type of craft and its crew from outer space." He added that debris from the crash was circulated among officials, and none could identify the strange material.

The Pentagon report details a staff meeting held at Roswell Army Air Force Base on July 8, 1947, where officials discussed whether to release news of the crash. One plan was to focus public attention on a less important debris field to distract from the main crash site, which contained the craft and bodies.

The witness, believed to be Haut, was asked to draft a press release about the recovery of a flying disc, which was later revised by the military to claim the debris was from a weather balloon. The files state that Base intelligence officer Jesse Marcel transported the material to Texas for further study, but it was later switched with weather balloon debris, as described in another report from Daily Mail.

While the government has continued to deny confirming the existence of physical evidence of extraterrestrial life, these newly released documents closely match sworn statements Haut gave to the International UFO Museum and Research Center before his death in 2005.

The Pentagon’s release also included new images of an alleged UFO flying over the western United States in 2026. The fate of the alleged alien remains and debris after the Roswell incident remains unconfirmed.