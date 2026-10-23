Police Officer Resigns After Shooting Toddler

A Mississippi police officer, Hunter Foster, has resigned following the fatal shooting of a one-year-old boy, Kohen Wiley, during an attempted shoplifting arrest in June. The incident occurred when Senatobia officers and Tate County deputies attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Kohen's mother and her friend. The car moved toward the officers, prompting Foster to fire into the vehicle, according to CNN.

Bodycam footage shows the chaotic scene as officers yelled for the car to stop. Foster, standing in front of the vehicle, fired his weapon, resulting in Kohen's death. Foster later stated he could not see the child in the car. The Mississippi Attorney General, Lynn Fitch, ruled the use of force justified, citing insufficient evidence for criminal charges.

The shooting sparked national outrage and calls for accountability. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, representing Kohen's family, criticized the decision, stating, "This was excessive from the very start," as reported by NBC News. Crump argued that the response was disproportionate for a shoplifting incident.

Kohen's grandmother, Veronica Roberson, expressed her grief, saying, "The word 'justified' has haunted me." The family continues to seek justice for Kohen, who would have turned two on November 1.

Foster's attorney, Martin Zummach, defended his client, stating that Foster had "no choice" but to shoot as the vehicle posed a threat. However, the family disputes this, arguing that the video shows the fatal shot came from the side of the car, not directly in front.

The incident has further strained relations between the police and the community in Senatobia, Mississippi, with ongoing calls for a federal investigation into the shooting.