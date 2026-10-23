Rap Rising: Anderson .Paak & Cordae Drop New Joint Album 'Heavy Is The Crown'

Anderson .Paak and Cordae didn't include any features on the album, but J. Cole, Swizz Beatz, 9th Wonder, FNZ, and Hollywood Cole contributed beats. The album arrived a week after MMMG Inc., a record label known as Art@WAR and owned by attorney James McMillan, sued Cordae for $25 million, alleging breach of contract and copyright infringement.



The record label accused Cordae of dropping a joint album with Anderson .Paak through different record labels while still allegedly signed to McMillan's imprint. The label's attorneys allege Cordae originally violated his contract by selling his own merch without sharing profits, but the joint album with Paak has “made matters far worse." MMMG's lawsuit notes that Cordae's lawyers previously argued that the artist's contract was null and void after the record label started using Stem as a distributor in 2025. However, MMMG alleges that argument has no merit.



Anderson .Paak and Cordae's "A Good Day" sits at the top of iHeartRadio's Rap Rising playlist this week. Our collection of fresh hip-hop hits also includes new music by Yung Miami, That Mexican OT, Che Noir, plus more. Stream the playlist above and scroll below for more new music.



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