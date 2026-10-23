Rap Rising: Anderson .Paak & Cordae Drop New Joint Album 'Heavy Is The Crown'
By Tony M. Centeno
October 23, 2026
Anderson .Paak and Cordae's long-awaited collaborative album has finally arrived.
On Friday, October 23, the Grammy Award-winning, multifaceted artist and the Grammy-nominated rapper debuted their anticipated joint album, Heavy Is The Crown, via APESHIT/Mass Appeal/Hi Level/EMPIRE. The 11-track album begins with "58th Floor" produced by J. Cole, which has Cordae interpolating The Notorious B.I.G.'s 1994 hit "Warning" as he goes back-and-forth with his lyrical stepbrother .Paak as he tries to escape a sticky situation. The album continues with both artists dropping a mixture of comical yet relatable bars on songs like "Airbender," "I'm On" and the lead single "A Good Day."
Anderson .Paak and Cordae didn't include any features on the album, but J. Cole, Swizz Beatz, 9th Wonder, FNZ, and Hollywood Cole contributed beats. The album arrived a week after MMMG Inc., a record label known as Art@WAR and owned by attorney James McMillan, sued Cordae for $25 million, alleging breach of contract and copyright infringement.
The record label accused Cordae of dropping a joint album with Anderson .Paak through different record labels while still allegedly signed to McMillan's imprint. The label's attorneys allege Cordae originally violated his contract by selling his own merch without sharing profits, but the joint album with Paak has “made matters far worse." MMMG's lawsuit notes that Cordae's lawyers previously argued that the artist's contract was null and void after the record label started using Stem as a distributor in 2025. However, MMMG alleges that argument has no merit.
Anderson .Paak and Cordae's "A Good Day" sits at the top of iHeartRadio's Rap Rising playlist this week. Our collection of fresh hip-hop hits also includes new music by Yung Miami, That Mexican OT, Che Noir, plus more. Stream the playlist above and scroll below for more new music.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE
Cordae & Anderson .Paak, Heavy Is The Crown (Album)
Yung Miami, Watch Dis! (Album)
John Legend & Pharrell Williams, Muse (Album)
That Mexican OT, Cucuy (Album)
Toosii, Platinum Heart 2 (Album)
Laila!, We'll Never Be This Young Again (Album)
Che Noir, It Takes A Village (Album)
B.U.G. Antman, Colony Season (Album)
Yeat, LUH LEAKYZ VOL. 1 (Album)
Queen Key, Season Won (EP)
YFN Lucci featuring Tink, "custom MADE"
Wiz Khalifa, "The Calm"
French Montana & Max B featuring Stove God Cooks, "Live and Die"
Bruiser Wolf & Conductor Williams, "Ain't Got Time"
Jacquees featuring Lil Baby, "Lick Back (Remix)"
Armani Caesar featuring Benny the Butcher, "Sephora In Ibiza"
KARRAHBOOO, "NO CAP"
Boldy James, "Love Me Now"
REASON, "I Got Problems"
Bas, "NUTS, Yes!
Erick the Architect featuring Fergie Baby & Ghostface Killah, "YERR"
Millz featuring Jadakiss, Styles P & Dave East, "No Favors"
Wynne, "Drunk"
Smiley, "Tripping His Cousin"