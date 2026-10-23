Report: Devils Acquire Hellebuyck From Jets

The New Jersey Devils have acquired star goaltender Connor Hellebuyck from the Winnipeg Jets, ending a months-long standoff between the three-time Vezina Trophy winner and the team. The trade was confirmed on Friday, coinciding with the end of Hellebuyck's suspension by the Jets for not reporting to training camp, as reported by NHL.com.

In exchange for Hellebuyck, the Jets received forward Dawson Mercer, goalie Nico Daws, forward Nick Bjugstad, the rights to unsigned draft choice forward Alexander Command, New Jersey’s second-round pick in the 2029 NHL Draft, and their seventh-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. The trade was also reported by Yahoo Sports.

Hellebuyck, who is in the third season of a seven-year, $59.5 million contract, requested a trade during the offseason. He expressed his gratitude for his time in Winnipeg, stating, "Winnipeg has been my home for my entire NHL career, and I will always be grateful for my time there," according to Sportsnet.

The 33-year-old goaltender has been one of the most accomplished in his generation, winning three Vezina Trophies and the Hart Trophy as the NHL's most valuable player. He also helped Team USA win gold at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The Devils, who have been using a tandem of Jake Allen and Daws, will now have Hellebuyck as a key player in their lineup. It's unclear when Hellebuyck will make his debut for the Devils, but the team is scheduled to play in Winnipeg on November 10.