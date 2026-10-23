Ric Flair Hospitalized After Fall Outside Tampa Restaurant

Ric Flair, the wrestling legend, was hospitalized after falling outside a restaurant in Tampa, Florida, on Friday (October 23). According to TMZ, Flair fell and injured his face, resulting in cuts to his head and eye. Emergency medical personnel attended to him, and he was taken to the hospital.

The incident occurred just hours after Flair announced he was dealing with a blood clot in his leg, which had forced him to cancel an appearance at a fan convention in Seattle. Flair had shared on social media that his doctors advised against long flights due to the clot, which can be life-threatening. He mentioned that he was scheduled to undergo a procedure to strip the affected vein, hoping it would allow him to travel more freely.

As reported by The Washington Times, Flair's fall and hospitalization have raised concerns about how this might affect his upcoming medical procedure. The 77-year-old WWE Hall of Famer has a history of health issues, including a medically induced coma in 2017 due to multiple organ failure.

No official update on Flair's condition has been released as of Friday afternoon, and it remains unclear whether the fall is related to his blood clot condition. Flair's recent health challenges have highlighted the seriousness of blood clots, as he referenced Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' recent diagnosis with a similar issue.