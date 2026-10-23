Texas, Ole Miss Set For High-Stakes Showdown In Austin Today: Start Time And How To Stream

The No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels and No. 19 Texas Longhorns are set to face off in a high-profile matchup on Saturday night in Austin, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The game is a must-win for Texas, which has lost its last two games and dropped 12 spots in the rankings. The Longhorns are under pressure to improve execution, particularly from starting quarterback Arch Manning, who has faced questions after recent struggles.

Ole Miss comes into the game with a 5-1 record, led by standout quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. Analysts, including Tom Fornelli in his Week 8 picks, have argued that Chambliss could be one of the best quarterbacks in the country. Texas will be without key pass rusher Colin Simmons, who has accounted for more than half of the team's sacks this season, further challenging their defense against the Rebels' high-powered offense.

Texas is also dealing with injuries at other key positions, including running back Hollywood Smothers. Coaches are looking to depth players such as Michael Terry III to step up and keep the team competitive.

Saturday's matchup is seen as a turning point for both programs. The outcome will have implications for postseason hopes just two weeks before the first College Football Playoff rankings are released. Both teams are looking to make a statement in what is expected to be a closely watched contest.

Longhorn fans can listen to their local broadcast of the game on 1300 THE ZONE, SportsTalk 790, Fox Sports 1700, 950 KPRC, NewsRadio 740 KTRH, and NewsRadio 1080 KRLD