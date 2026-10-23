Trump Rallies In Iowa To Support GOP Candidates

President Donald Trump rallied in Sioux City, Iowa, on Thursday (October 22) to support Republican candidates in the upcoming midterm elections. Speaking at the Sioux Gateway Airport, Trump praised Republican Senate hopeful Ashley Hinson, calling her "a mother and a warrior," and criticized her opponent, Democrat Josh Turek, as reported by the Des Moines Register.

Trump also endorsed GOP nominee for governor Zach Lahn and other Republican candidates. The rally aimed to energize conservative voters in Iowa's Fourth Congressional District, which is crucial for maintaining Republican control in Congress, according to The Gazette.

During the rally, Trump urged Iowans to vote, saying, "Pretend I'm on the ballot... If you get out, we're going to win big." He also highlighted his support for Iowa farmers by mentioning his executive order on red-dye diesel and waivers for E15 ethanol sales, as noted by KCCI.

The Iowa GOP chair, Jeff Kaufmann, announced that Trump will return to Iowa on November 1, just two days before the midterm elections. Trump is scheduled to campaign in Florida tomorrow and Michigan over the weekend.