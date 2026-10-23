Trump Sues Alaska Over Senate Election Results

The Trump administration has filed a lawsuit to block the certification of Alaska's Senate election results if Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan does not win. The lawsuit, filed by the Justice Department, claims that another candidate, Daniel J. Sullivan Jr., could confuse voters, potentially compromising the election's integrity.

According to CNN, the lawsuit argues that Daniel J. Sullivan's presence on the ballot could mislead voters into voting for him instead of the incumbent. The lawsuit seeks to prevent the certification of the election results if the incumbent loses and if votes for Daniel J. Sullivan could have changed the outcome under Alaska's ranked-choice voting system.

Alaska's voting system allows the top four candidates from the primary to advance to the general election, where voters rank candidates by preference. If no candidate receives a majority of first-choice votes, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated, and their votes are reallocated based on voters' next preferences. This process continues until a candidate wins.

The lawsuit claims that even if most Alaskans intend to vote for the incumbent, Daniel J. Sullivan's candidacy could lead to a victory for Democrat Mary Peltola. The presence of two candidates with similar names has already sparked controversy and litigation, with some Republicans alleging that Daniel J. Sullivan is a spoiler candidate.

The NBC News reports that the lawsuit is based on a novel legal theory, drawing from a federal law's preface that aims to protect the "integrity of the electoral process." However, legal experts, such as election law professor Derek Muller, have expressed skepticism about the lawsuit's chances of success, noting that it is difficult to measure voter confusion after the fact.

President Donald Trump has criticized Daniel J. Sullivan's candidacy, calling it a "cheat" and accusing Democrats of using him to confuse voters. The lawsuit has been assigned to Judge Sharon L. Gleason, appointed by President Barack Obama. Alaska election officials plan to start the ranked-choice tabulation process on November 18, after the deadline for overseas ballots.