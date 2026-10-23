Trump Urges NFL To Postpone Paris Game Amid Protests

President Donald Trump has expressed concerns about the NFL's decision to hold a game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints in Paris amid ongoing protests in France. The protests, primarily against the high cost of living and education, have led to significant unrest in the capital city. Trump suggested that the NFL "could have probably postponed" the game, citing potential safety issues. "I think maybe it's looking like tomorrow is going to be a bad day in France, so you worry about it," he told reporters on Friday (October 23), as reported by Yahoo Sports.

Despite the unrest, the NFL has decided to proceed with the game, scheduled for Sunday (October 25) at Stade de France in Saint-Denis. According to the Associated Press, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell stated that the league's security preparations were made in consultation with both U.S. and French authorities. He noted that street protests are "not unusual in France."

The U.S. State Department issued a security alert, advising Americans in Paris for the game to exercise caution. The alert highlighted that while permits for demonstrations might be filed, last-minute changes could occur, leading to protests outside planned routes.

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers commented on the situation, saying, "The NFL is alert to what's going on. If it was unsafe, then I'm sure we wouldn't be here." A weekend event for Steelers fans was canceled due to security concerns, as noted by Sky Sports.

The French government has deployed a larger security presence in Paris to prevent a repeat of last week's violent unrest. Meanwhile, the Paris Saint-Germain soccer match against Lyon has been rescheduled to reduce strain on the police force.