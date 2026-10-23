Tyler Robinson Hearing Concludes With No Trial Date

By iHeartRadio

October 23, 2026

Tyler Robinson Attends Court Hearing For Charlie Kirk Murder Case
Photo: Pool / Getty Images News / Getty Images

The hearing for Tyler Robinson, accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk, concluded today in Utah without setting a trial date. The defense and prosecution presented differing timelines for the trial. Robinson's attorneys proposed a trial start in late 2029, citing the complex nature of the case and potential capital punishment, according to PBS. They argued that extensive preparation is needed due to the volume of files and the need for thorough investigations.

The prosecution, however, stated they could be ready by next year and suggested a trial start on January 31, 2028, to avoid holiday disruptions, as reported by ABC News. They anticipate the trial could last 17 weeks.

Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk's widow, urged the court to expedite the trial, emphasizing the emotional toll on the family. "They will face the uncertainty of this criminal proceeding longer than they had their father in their lives," she stated in a motion.

Robinson, who pleaded not guilty, is accused of fatally shooting Kirk at a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University last September. Prosecutors allege that Robinson targeted Kirk for his political beliefs, with evidence including a bullet engraved with a message and a text expressing animosity towards Kirk.

The judge, Tony Graf, is expected to announce a trial date at the next hearing on November 9. Meanwhile, Reuters reports that Robinson's defense team continues to stress the need for a realistic timeline given the case's complexity.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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