War Department Releases New UAP Files

By iHeartRadio

October 23, 2026

The Department of War has released new files on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), revealing sightings of mysterious black triangles over secret U.S. military bases. These objects, described as matte black triangular shapes, were observed moving at speeds up to 1,800 miles per hour without vapor trails, according to a report by the New York Post. The sightings have raised national security concerns, as the objects were seen near top-secret sites where the U.S. tests new technology.

The files, released on Friday (October 23), are part of the Trump Administration's Presidential Unsealing and Reporting System for UAP Encounters (PURSUE), aimed at increasing transparency regarding military encounters with unexplained aerial objects. This release marks the seventh batch of files made available to the public, according to Florida's Voice.

The newly declassified documents include FBI reports describing the black triangles as having a seamless, featureless surface with no visible propulsion systems. The objects emitted a consistent heat signal, unlike conventional aircraft, and moved silently, as noted in the National News Desk.

The files also contain historical records dating back to the 1940s and modern investigative debriefs. Redactions were made to protect witness identities and sensitive military sites. While the files do not provide definitive proof of extraterrestrial life, they continue to fuel speculation and interest in UAP phenomena.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices