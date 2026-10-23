War Department Releases New UAP Files

The Department of War has released new files on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), revealing sightings of mysterious black triangles over secret U.S. military bases. These objects, described as matte black triangular shapes, were observed moving at speeds up to 1,800 miles per hour without vapor trails, according to a report by the New York Post. The sightings have raised national security concerns, as the objects were seen near top-secret sites where the U.S. tests new technology.

The files, released on Friday (October 23), are part of the Trump Administration's Presidential Unsealing and Reporting System for UAP Encounters (PURSUE), aimed at increasing transparency regarding military encounters with unexplained aerial objects. This release marks the seventh batch of files made available to the public, according to Florida's Voice.

The newly declassified documents include FBI reports describing the black triangles as having a seamless, featureless surface with no visible propulsion systems. The objects emitted a consistent heat signal, unlike conventional aircraft, and moved silently, as noted in the National News Desk.

The files also contain historical records dating back to the 1940s and modern investigative debriefs. Redactions were made to protect witness identities and sensitive military sites. While the files do not provide definitive proof of extraterrestrial life, they continue to fuel speculation and interest in UAP phenomena.