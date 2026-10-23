Watch: Doctors Warned Ozzy Osbourne Not To Perform Final Concert 17 Days Before His Death

Jack Osbourne revealed that his father, Ozzy Osbourne, was determined to give fans one last show.

Jack opened up about the warnings the late music icon received from his doctors ahead of his final concert during an appearance on Great Company with Jamie Laing.

“They basically were just saying like you’ve got so many things going on,” Jack recalled. “We recommend you don’t do this because the energy expenditure.”

Ozzy dealt with multiple medical complications, including issues involving his heart, in the weeks leading up to the July 5, 2025, “Back to the Beginning” farewell concert in England.

Still, Ozzy reunited with his Black Sabbath bandmates for one final performance. When doctors advised against it, Jack said his father’s response was simple: “I’m doing it.” He died just 17 days later at age 76.

“I think everyone wants to at least have some say in how they go,” Jack explained. “Obviously, deeply heartbroken that he’s gone but also he went the way he wanted to.”

Watch the interview below.