Watch: Fleetwood Mac Reveal Plans For New Documentary, Release Teaser

A new Fleetwood Mac documentary is in the works!

The legendary rock band announced Fleetwood Mac: The Chain, a new documentary that promises never-before-seen footage and exclusive interviews with the band members. The film premieres January 29 on Apple TV.

The project will focus on the group's most iconic lineup: Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, Mick Fleetwood, John McVie and the late Christine McVie.

While the band members previously participated in the BBC’s 2009 documentary Fleetwood Mac: Don’t Stop, the new film promises a more intimate look at their story through previously unseen archival material and fresh interviews. This is also notably the first authorized documentary by the "Dreams" hitmakers.

Watch the teaser here.