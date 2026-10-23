Watch: Fleetwood Mac Reveal Plans For New Documentary, Release Teaser

By Will Mendelson

October 23, 2026

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Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

A new Fleetwood Mac documentary is in the works!

The legendary rock band announced Fleetwood Mac: The Chain, a new documentary that promises never-before-seen footage and exclusive interviews with the band members. The film premieres January 29 on Apple TV.

The project will focus on the group's most iconic lineup: Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, Mick Fleetwood, John McVie and the late Christine McVie.

While the band members previously participated in the BBC’s 2009 documentary Fleetwood Mac: Don’t Stop, the new film promises a more intimate look at their story through previously unseen archival material and fresh interviews. This is also notably the first authorized documentary by the "Dreams" hitmakers.

Watch the teaser here.

Fleetwood Mac
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