Watch: Jon Bon Jovi Opens Up About Vocal Struggles That Left Him Unable To Sing 'Happy Birthday'

Jon Bon Jovi reflected on the four-year journey to reclaim his voice after undergoing vocal cord surgery in 2022.

“I couldn’t sing ‘Happy Birthday,’” the legendary rocker revealed to Australia's A Current Affair on Tuesday (Oct. 20), explaining that progress was painfully slow.

Bon Jovi said he spent years working with vocal coaches and exercising his voice before he felt ready to return to the stage. He refused to tour again until he could deliver the performances fans expected.

“I would not, could not, compromise the legacy,” he admitted. “I could not, would not go out and hold the mic out to the crowd.”

Now, the singer says he can perform without worrying about his vocal quality. “I can actually sing without thinking about singing,” he said.

Earlier this week, the iconic band announced they're taking their "Forever" tour worldwide with several new shows planned for 2027, including four of the seven new dates in North America.

Watch the interview below.