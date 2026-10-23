Webbie & Boosie Badazz Reunite To Talk About New Mixtape In Hilarious Interview

The conversation continued with more eye-popping topics about the Baton Rouge duo. Webbie got his start in the music industry in the early 2000s by hopping on Boosie's 2002 album For My Thugz via Trill Entertainment. Since then, they've made plenty of hits together, including "Independent" and "Wipe Me Down (Remix)." Now they're getting ready to release their first joint project in over a decade, Back At It. The 10-track mixtape is available now.



Boosie also touched on his legal battle with right-wing operatives who claimed they could get him a presidential pardon for $600,000. When he realized that they failed to get the pardon, Boosie filed a lawsuit to get half of his money back due to an alleged clause in their contract. Boosie says he's still waiting on his money and breaks down his ongoing feud with the two men.



Watch the entire interview with Boosie and Webbie below.

